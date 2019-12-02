INVITATION TO BID
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
ITB #19-331
2020 ROAD PATCHING PROJECT
The City of Johns Creek Request is accepting Invitations to Bid (ITB) from GDOT qualified construction firms for Road Patching work within the City of Johns Creek. ITB’s will be received electronically only via BidNet no later than 2:00PM on November 27, 2019. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is November 18, 2019 at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.
The City of Johns Creek, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.SC. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Non-discrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 23 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.
