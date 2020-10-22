ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
NORTH POINT PARKWAY LID STREETSCAPE ENHANCEMENTS AND STREETS UPGRADE PROJECT DESIGN
RFQ 21-1001
The City of Alpharetta is requesting qualifications from consultants for NORTH POINT PARKWAY LID STREETSCAPE ENHANCEMENTS AND COMPLETE STREETS UPGRADE PROJECT DESIGN including, but not limited to, design work from concept refinement through final design and related work. The location of the work is at North Point Parkway from Mansell Road to Haynes Bridge Road---within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia.
All design shall conform to the State of Georgia Standard Specifications for the Construction of Transportation Systems, 2013 Edition. Only consultants that have been pre-qualified with the Georgia Department of Transportation to perform this class of work should send qualifications. Include your Georgia Department of Transportation qualification specification letter with response.
The RFQ documents will be available online Thursday, October 22, 2020 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties must log in to review the RFP documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Proposals will be due on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. We will not accept paper hard copy, mailed, faxed, or e-mailed responses. We will not accept responses received after the closing time.
This is a request for qualifications. There will be no public bid opening.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.
