ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA FOR

MULTI-YEAR LEASE OF COVERED HOCKEY RINK AT UNION HILL PARK - RFP # 20-117

The City of Alpharetta (City) is offering a MULTI-YEAR LEASE OF COVERED HOCKEY RINK AT UNION HILL PARK and is requesting proposals from individual or groups interested in leasing this facility for private use.

The RFP will be available online Thursday, March 12, 2020 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the RFP documents.

This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.

Receipt of Proposals will close Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.

For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us.

