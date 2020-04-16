The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for the construction of the WINDWARD PARKWAY TSPLOST IMPROVEMENTS project, including, but not limited to, roadway construction and widening, installation of curb and gutter, installation of sidewalks, installation of storm drain structures and pipes, construction of retaining walls, modification of traffic signals, and related work. The location of work is along Windward Parkway between Westside Parkway and North Point Parkway, within the City of Alpharetta.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, April 16, 2020 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Bids will be due on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
A Public Bid Opening will be held shortly after the closing of the ITB at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009, Conference Room 240.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us.
