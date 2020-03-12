ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA FOR
S.R. 9 AT MARIETTA STREET MIDBLOCK CROSSING - ITB # 20-015
The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for the construction of the S.R. 9 AT MARIETTA STREET MIDBLOCK CROSSING project, including, but not limited to, installation of pavers, sidewalk and curb & gutter, signage, erosion and sediment control, and related work. The location of work is at the intersection of S.R.9 and Marietta Street, within the City of Alpharetta.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, March 12, 2020 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Bids will be due on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
A Public Bid Opening will be held shortly after the closing of the ITB at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009, Conference Room 240.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us.
