ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
FY 2021 MILLING AND RESURFACING AND PAVEMENT PRESERVATION
ITB #21-003
The City of Alpharetta is accepting bids for FY 2021 MILLING AND RESURFACING AND PAVEMENT PRESERVATION including, but not limited to, maintaining traffic control measures, milling existing pavement, installing tack coat, installing asphaltic concrete surface course, applying high density mineral bond, installing soil cement, seal coating, crack sealing, performing cleanup, and related work. The location of the work is at various locations within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia.
All construction shall conform to the State of Georgia Standard Specifications for the Construction of Transportation Systems, 2013 Edition. Only contractors that have been pre-qualified with the Georgia Department of Transportation to perform this class of work shall be allowed to submit bids. Please submit your Georgia Department of Transportation qualification specification letter with the package.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, November 12, 2020, at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta Procurement Policy and applicable law. The city has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and informalities to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
The bid opening will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
A Public Bid Opening will be held shortly after the closing of the ITB. The bid opening will be a virtual Zoom meeting with a capacity to admit 100 attendees. Meeting attendance is not required. Detailed meeting attendance information will be posted by addendum at least 72 hours prior to the bid opening.
For information, please contact Beth Rucker at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.
