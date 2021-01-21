ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
SALE OF CITY-OWNED REAL PROPERTY AT ROSWELL STREET AND MARIETTA STREET INTERSECTION
ITB # 21-004
The City of Alpharetta is offering for SALE OF CITY-OWNED REAL PROPERTY AT ROSWELL STREET AND MARIETTA STREET INTERSECTION to the public and seeking bids from interested Bidders for the sale of approximately 0.65 acres. The property is within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia, just off Main St. (SR 9), in the heart of Alpharetta’s downtown business, historic, and governmental districts. The City intends to sell to one Bidder.
The legal description of the parcels is as follows:
Being all that tract or parcel of land lying within the City of Alpharetta and being in Land Lots 694 & 695 – 1st District, 2nd Section and Land Lot 1269 – 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning for the same at a concrete right of way monument found at the point of intersection of the Southerly Right-of-Way Line of Marietta Street (an apparent variable width right of way), and the Southeasterly Right-of-Way Line of Roswell Street (an apparent variable width right of way), said point being at State Plane Coordinate (Georgia West Zone) of North: 1,481,573.43; East: 2,256,954.04; thence, leaving the said Point of Beginning and running with the said line of Marietta Street.
1. South 88° 43' 59" East, 63.19 feet to a 1 inch open top pipe found (bent); thence, leaving the aforesaid line of Marietta Street and running adjacent to the property now or formerly owned by Bur-Rog, Inc., as described in a deed recorded among the Land Records of Fulton County, Georgia in Deed Book 53189, Page 19
2. South 21° 22' 40" West, 89.78 feet to a ½ inch rebar found; thence,
3. South 63° 38' 28" East, 62.76 feet to a 1 inch open top pipe found; thence,
4. South 17° 07' 11" West, 137.25 feet to a point near an existing oak tree; thence,
5. North 62° 50' 06" West, 9.99 feet to a ½ inch rebar found; thence, running adjacent to the property now or formerly owned by Bur-Rog, Inc, as described in a deed recorded among the aforesaid Land Records in Deed Book 36465, Page 542
6. North 62° 39' 46" West, 174.68 feet to a ½ inch rebar found on the aforesaid line of Roswell Street; thence, running with the said line of Roswell Street
7. North 30° 53' 33" East, 133.72 feet to a ½ inch capped rebar set; thence,
8. North 30° 05' 41" East, 32.60 feet to a concrete right of way monument found; thence,
9. North 63° 34' 32" East, 36.60 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 28,342 square feet or 0.6507 of an acre of land, more or less.
Property is subject to all easements and rights of way recorded and unrecorded.
The Invitation to Bid (ITB) will be available online Thursday, January 21, 2021 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
The virtual public bid opening will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM using Zoom. See bid document for details.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and informalities to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City. The City may also elect to contingently accept one or more Bids so that in the case of the default of the Apparent Successful Bidder, the City will accept the Contingent Bid.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.
