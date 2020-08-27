ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
PINE SHAVINGS FOR CITY’S EQUESTRIAN CENTER STALLS
ITB # 21-001
The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for PINE SHAVINGS FOR CITY’S EQUESTRIAN CENTER STALLS including, but not limited to supply and delivery of bagged, new pine shavings bedding material to be used at the City’s Equestrian Center. The location of the work is within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, August 27, 2020, at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Bids will be due on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
A Public Bid Opening will be held shortly after the closing of the ITB. The bid opening will be a virtual Zoom meeting with a capacity to admit 100 attendees. Meeting attendance is not required. Detailed meeting attendance information will be posted by addendum at least 72 hours prior to the bid opening.
For information, please contact Beth Rucker at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us.
