The City of Alpharetta does hereby announce that the 2020 millage rate will be set at a meeting to be held at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia on June 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. and pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. Section 48-5-32 does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year’s tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years. Please check the City’s website (www.alpharetta.ga.us) for potential status changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic (such as hosting a virtual public hearing as opposed to in-person).

CURRENT 2020 TAX DIGEST AND FIVE YEAR HISTORY OF LEVY

