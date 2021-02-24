Hyundai has shaken the proverbial Etch-A-Sketch to bring eye-catching, new styling throughout the 2021 Elantra’s body panels and cabin.
Over its six previous generations, the Elantra slowly transformed from an econo-box with decidedly bland styling to something more handsome, if not still subdued. But the new-for-2021 model has taken a page from the playbook of the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, giving its latest gen bold new looks on a slightly longer, lower and wider offering.
The jewel-patterned, cascading grille now dominates the front fascia that is flanked by faux inlets with an aggressively angled front splitter. The roofline swoops down to the rear deck and rear fascia, which is highlighted by a horizontal character line that extends across the center of the trunk.
In profile, three character lines command attention and meet along the front doors to create what appears to be two arrows pointing in opposite directions. Okay, designers would probably dismiss that observation as cretinous, but it’s what I see.
Anyway, the Elantra’s new looks will certainly grab eyeballs, but the reception can be mixed. The few I polled appreciated its revamped looks, but many, including myself, couldn’t make heads or tails of those doors.
But credit where it’s due. Hyundai was looking to make a styling statement, and mission accomplished.
While not all will be sold on the Elantra’s refreshed appearance, most will be hard-pressed to find fault with its value, driving dynamics and standard offerings.
Hyundai has introduced a hybrid Elantra and a sporty N-Line versions, but all traditional models are powered by a inline-four and continuously variable transmission (CVT).
A 2-liter four-cylinder and a CVT with front-wheel drive is a recipe for mundane, and the Elantra does not break the mold in that regard. But it does not disappoint on the daily trek, and it presents strong fuel efficiency with or without the hybrid system.
Though it would be a stretch to call the Elantra quick, the 147-hp engine does have some verve around town. On the city trek, it had respectable power, though passing on the highway left a little to be desired, both in terms of grunt and the buzzy engine noise created by hard acceleration.
When giving it a bit of gusto, the Elantra is surprisingly ready to perform. Its steering has an appreciable heft that blends everyday comfort with a weightiness that inspires some cornering confidence. And in those twisty bits, the Hyundai holds its own with a composed, stable ride.
The same can be said for its ride quality on the highway, which is relaxed and mostly smooth.
Overall, the Elantra’s ride is a proper middle ground that provides the desired comfort during the commute without being so soft it falls over in corners.
Like the body panels, the Elantra’s cabin has been completely reworked for 2021 and sports a modern, handsome appearance.
The center console makes good use of its narrow design, allowing for a cubby space, vertically aligned cupholders, a gear lever with fantastic ergonomics and a storage space that doubles as a wireless phone charger in higher trims. There’s also a large grab bar that bifurcates the front and passenger seat that would not look out of place in a luxury offering.
A low, flat dash and small A-pillar makes for exceptional forward visibility. Though the sloping roofline does impede on rear passenger headspace — those over 6-feet will be somewhat cramped — sightlines out of the back are also respectable.
The trunk’s opening is somewhat narrow but offers a satisfactory 14.2-cubic feet of storage space.
A 4.2-inch display flanked by analog rpm and speedo gauges and an 8-inch infotainment display are standard. Top-tier Limited trim models are fitted with dual 10.25-inch screens that are conjoined, resembling some Mercedes-Benz models, and include navigation.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are a segment first.
Base SE models get a generous helping of standard features, including an extensive suite of active driver aids and safety features, 15-inch wheels and dual USB ports, cloth seats and a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat.
A sweet spot for many buyers will be SEL models with one of two available options packages. SEL trim get larger wheels, SiriusXM connectivity, automatic temperature control, a proximity key with push-button start with the Convenience Package ($950) adding additional safety features, smart cruise control, wireless charging and heated front seats.
With the Convenience Package installed, buyers can add on the Premium Package ($2,100) that includes a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, dark chrome exterior trim, LED lighting, a Bose 8-speaker audio system, sunroof, 60/40 split folding rear seat with armrest and cupholders and other features.
The group also includes Hyundai’s Digital Key, which allows the Elantra to be unlocked, started and driven through a smartphone without a physical key. It is standard in Limited trim along with ambient interior lighting.
Overall, the reworked Elantra is a solid contender in the compact sedan market. It may have the driving pleasure afforded by a Mazda 3, but it still has solid characteristics on the road that outperforms the Toyota Corolla. It is costlier than a Nissan Sentra, but undercuts others in certain trim levels and offers a bevy of features throughout the range. It may not be the best overall compact, that crown is still adorned on the Honda Civic, but the Elantra can now be included in the conversation.
Not everyone will love the 2021 Elantra’s new looks, but otherwise, they will be hard-pressed to find too much they don’t like.
