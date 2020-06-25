How would I react, fight or flight? I had hit the wall-mounted garage door opener in my garage and was slipping on my second shoe when the door was raised enough for me to see two, booted feet turn on the bottom step of my front porch to reposition in front of my opening door.
In the moment, many things ran through my head. Who could it be? Whoever it is, why are they here amid a pandemic? What do they want? Am I about to be attacked?
I also considered my prospects for fighting or flighting. I’m standing next to my work bench, I thought, so there are plenty of tools at my disposal. A good thing if I’m going to fight because I haven’t engaged in fisticuffs since I was in high school, and that was on a hockey rink. But wait a minute. Whoever this is will be close to my wife’s gardening equipment, which includes giant shears and a freshly sharpened machete. But maybe the person won’t see that before I have a chance to spring on them should they be here for a fight. Hmm.
All these thoughts coursed through my brain before the unknown person’s abdomen was fully revealed, and by that time, I had decided I was going to fight. Not so much for machismo, honor or bravery, rather because my running away would probably not have worked so well with my left foot just halfway into my shoe.
As my body’s response began pumping adrenaline and I prepared for battle, the door opened enough to reveal that my new enemy was none other than a khaki-cladded UPS delivery driver.
“Hey, I heard the door opening and just thought I’d hand this to you instead of leaving it at the door,” the delivery driver said.
At that point, my body had gone from a fight response to a response that mixed relief with a total sense of being, for lack of a better term, an idiot.
I thanked the driver, placed the package on a garage shelf and followed the driver up my steep driveway. He was heading to his truck while I had the shorter trip to the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
“So, did they replace the Volt with the Bolt?” the UPS man asked while turning back toward the all-electric hatchback.
I explained the Bolt had already been around a few years and that the Volt was on its last charge into Chevy showrooms, and by doing so, realized his facial expression stated all he really wanted was a simple answer.
“Yeah, I know this is how things are going to be looking ahead,” the driver said. “Me, I still love the sound and the smell and the performance of gas engines, but I know cars like this, electric cars, are the future.”
And of course, he is right. Electric is the energy wave of the automotive future.
Though gearheads and car lovers may bemoan electric vehicles for not having the sound of a growling V8, the smell of burning gasoline or other characteristics that make a car, well, a car as we’ve known it for well over a century, the future is not all bad. If the Bolt is any indication, anyway.
The Bolt is charming, has a long range, a spacious cabin and it’s fun to drive.
The Bolt’s range has been increased to up to 259 miles in 2020 models. That’s good enough to beat out the Nissan Leaf Plus (226 miles) and Kia Niro (239 miles). The Bolt’s range also bests the Hyundai Kona Electric by 5,280 feet, give or take.
Racking up those miles is an enjoyable endeavor with the Bolt providing a refined ride with entertaining driving traits.
Powered by 288 individual, lithium-ion cells, the Bolt provides immediate acceleration to the front wheels at any speed. From a stop, it will get to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, faster than its rivals from Kia and Nissan and the same as the Kona Electric.
Hard acceleration from a standstill is more an assault to passenger’s eyes than anything else. With its composed ride, the Bolt doesn’t rear back on its haunches when the right pedal is mashed, rather, it just provides a quiet and quick get-up-and-go.
Around town, its sophisticated ride smooths out pavement and provides passengers with a supremely comfortable venture.
There is some fun to be had, as well.
With instantaneous acceleration, quick steering and effective brakes, the Bolt can be a smile-inducer when called upon. The steering and brakes are lacking in feel, but even so, the Chevy’s personality seems eager to please, and you almost get the sense that it is ready to show that small, electric hatchbacks can still be fun to drive.
The Bolt’s compact looks are misleading where passenger and cargo room are concerned. A liberal amount of passenger space is available, and four adults are easily accommodated. The tall greenhouse and low dash also makes for a slightly higher seating position crossover fans will appreciate.
The Bolt offers a respectable 17 cubic feet of cargo area behind the second row.
My tester was fitted with light gray ash interior, and paired with the Bolt’s “floating” dash and ceramic white trim, the cabin had an airiness to it. That feeling was bolstered by the sharp graphics of the 10.2-inch infotainment screen which was intuitive to use and usually quick to react to input. Though there is Zen-like lightness to the Bolt’s interior, there are also plenty of hard plastics.
Two trims are available with the LT starting at $37,495 and the Premier ringing in at $41,895, which is on the high side of most of its closest competitors.
The LT comes standard with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, power liftgate, keyless entry and remote start, Chevy’s Teen Driver system and two USB ports.
While decently equipped, the LT severely lacks in driver assists and active safety features. Safety conscious buyers will need to add one or both Driver Confidence Packages which come at $495 each. The first includes rear park assist, rear cross-traffic, lane change and blind zone alerts which are standard on Premium trim, which also gets an HD surround vision system. Package No. 2 adds automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keep assist and other driver aids.
Premier trim adds heated front seats and steering wheel, roof mounted side rails, heated rear outboard seats and GM’s rear camera mirror. Premier models can also add the Infotainment Package ($595) that includes wireless charging, a 7-speaker Bose audio system and two, charging-only USB ports for rear passengers.
DC fast charging capability is also available. The $750 option allows the Bolt to be add a charge of up to 100 miles in 30 minutes. A full charge with a 240V outlet will take around 10 hours.
A regenerative braking system comes on all models that charges the battery when lifting off the accelerator. The system also allows the Bolt to be driven using only the accelerator. Drivers can set the sensitivity of the regenerative braking, which can bring the Bolt to a complete stop.
Overall, the Bolt is a bit pricy compared to its rivals, stricken with cheap-feeling materials and buyers will need to spend more for ordinary driver aids. Yet, it has an undeniable charm, a composed and comfortable ride, substantial range, a commodious cabin and plenty of pep and power.
If the Bolt is an indication of the future, us enthusiasts need not view the proliferation of electric cars in such negative regards.
You know, as long as V8s are still around, too.
