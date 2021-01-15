Like most manufacturers, Mercedes is seeing its mid-sized sedan sales dwindle as buyers flock to SUVs and crossovers, but for those wanting ol’ reliable, the E-Class is still a leader of the luxury pack.
The E-Class has received a refresh for 2021 that includes updated styling, Mercedes’ latest MBUX system, a new steering wheel, larger infotainment and digital instrument cluster screens and some additional upholstery, trim, paint and wheel options. The E450, the most powerful, non-AMG model, is now powered by a 3-liter, turbocharged inline-six with a hybrid system.
Plans are also in the works to bring a plug-in hybrid to the U.S.
With the batch of upgrades comes a price hike, but one that is almost unnoticeable. Most models have risen just $200 to about $500 to start.
Those upgrading to 2021 models will notice a more aggressive, but not overstated, front fascia with new headlights, and it’s the same story in the rear.
The new steering wheel, the hub of which looks oddly like a swollen Tesla badge, now features some touch controls for inputs like radio volume. I’ve often complained about Mercedes’ touchpad controls for the MBUX system, and the new touch controls are frustratingly similar to use. Adjusting the volume either results in a severe spike in noise, or one that is so small it would go undetectable by the human ear, all with the same slide of a finger.
Grievances aside, the interior remains sumptuous, upscale and modern, with the now-standard crisp displays adding to the experience. Heated front seats, 64-color interior ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and front seat memory settings are also fitted to all models.
The latest MBUX system, featuring incredibly accurate voice control prompted by saying, “Hey Mercedes,” now offers augmented video navigation. When using navigation, the feed from a forward-facing camera is shown in the infotainment screen when turns approach. Turn arrows and street names are then imposed on the feed in real time.
One can spend an afternoon navigating the seemingly endless MBUX menus, but there are a bevy of useful and interesting features to be found.
Buyers will be hard pressed not to find an “E” that fits their desires.
The E350 can either be had with rear- or all-wheel drive powered by 2-liter, turbocharged inline-four offering 255 hp. Upgrading to an E450 nets buyers standard all-wheel drive and an additional 107 horses and 96 lb.-ft. of torque.
Performance AMG models are also available, with the top-of-the range E 63 S hustling to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds with 603 hp on tap from its 4-liter, turbocharged V8.
Several models are also offered as two-door convertibles. Also available are the E450 All-Terrain wagon, a more sophisticated Subaru, if you will, and the AMG E 63 S wagon is for the clinically insane. And being someone who would love one, that’s not necessarily a criticism.
With so many options, there is, unsurprisingly, a wide array of price points for the class. Starting prices for sedan models begins at around $54,000, convertibles at $72,000 and coupes at $76,530.
A yard-long list of options can also be fitted. My tester, a E350 4MATIC sedan, hit the $80,000 mark with a multitude of upgrades, including a head-up display rear power sunshade, panorama roof, AMG Line styling, massaging front seats and air suspension to name a few.
Also fitted was the designo Nappa leather package. For $4,900, the package wraps the cabin in luxurious Nappa leather, from the seats to dash trim, with a unique headliner. Problem is, at least for me as someone who hates brown in any form, it’s all “Macchiato Beige” and “Saddle Brown.”
Some safety and active driver features are standard, but the Driver Assistance Package ($2,300), which includes a large helping of driver aids and safety features, should be on the short list for most buyers.
My test of the updated E-Class was limited, but I was still provided enough time behind the wheel to appreciate its overall comfort, relaxed ride and top-tier accommodations.
Ride quality is velvety without being flouncy, steering feel is relaxed is comfort settings but stiffens up and is more communicative in sport modes. The cabin is relatively quiet, with wind and tire noise mostly muted.
The cabin provides ample space for passengers, both front and rear, with high quality materials throughout. The trunk, remember those still exists amid the crossover craze, is also commodious.
The 2021 E-Class may not have the modern sales appeal of a crossover — the mid-sized sedan’s run as crown of the sales chart is certainly over for now. But with a sleek cabin, velvety ride, ample performance, sumptuous accommodations and a plethora of models and configurations to choose from, the E is still king of its domain.
