JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Oct. 21 after she saw a suspect steal mail from her mailbox on Mount Victoria Place.
The woman said she had been sitting in her office, which has a view of the street, when she saw a car pass by her house. The car then backed up, and a female got out of the car and took letters from the mailbox.
The woman’s husband attempted to follow the suspect’s car but was unable to find it.
The missing mail included two checks worth more than $3,000 total.
