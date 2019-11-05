JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 27 incident in which a woman’s purse went missing at the Goodwill on Jones Bridge Road.
The woman had gone shopping that afternoon and had placed her purse in her shopping cart. At one point, the woman looked away from her cart, and when she looked back, the purse was gone.
The purse itself is worth $200 had the woman’s driver’s license and credit cards.
