JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating threats made to a woman who disqualified a potential leaser.
The woman was contacted earlier in the month by a man on Craigslist who was interested in leasing her basement apartment.
She texted with the man and scheduled a showing on Sept. 6 shortly before the man told the woman that he wanted to lease the space with a second person.
The woman then cancelled the showing.
Afterward, the woman received a text with a picture of a man pointing a gun at the camera with the message to not “be like that.”
The woman forwarded conversations with the man to police.
