JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police met with a Johns Creek woman Sept. 3 who reported that someone has been using her credit card without her authorization.
She said that between Aug. 30-Sept. 2, someone had made $2,300 worth of purchases using the credit card on the her Amazon account.
The items were shipped to addresses in Forest Park and Atlanta.
The woman cancelled the card and contacted Amazon about the fraud before meeting with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.