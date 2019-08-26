JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 12 after she realized she had lost $6,500 to two scammers claiming to provide public relations and advertising services.
The woman contacted the first, a man from Atlanta, in May to provide his services during a radio show. She paid him $4,000 over the next several months, but he failed to provide any services. She asked for the money back, and after several promises to repay her, the man stopped communicating with her on Aug. 2.
The woman also contacted another scammer, a woman from Jacksonville, Fla., to assist in a public relations campaign. The woman paid her $1,500 in July and another $1,000 in August. The scammer didn’t provide any services and refused to refund the money.
The woman researched the two and discovered that they had a history of scamming people.
