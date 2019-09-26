JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Sept. 9 after she reported losing $90,000 to what she thought was a business partner she had met online.
The woman said she met the prospective business partner, a man, online and had talked with him for several weeks before deciding to partner with him.
In August, the man said he had to go to Asia for business, and he asked the woman to wire him $20,000 for increased tariff charges for his exports. He said he would pay her back once he returned.
The woman complied, and after several days, the man said he needed more money. He said he would wire her $20,000 so she could send $70,000.
The woman sent the additional money before confirming that he had sent the $20,000.
In September, the woman became suspicious about the transactions and contacted her bank. She learned that the man had never sent $20,000 to her account.
