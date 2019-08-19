JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 5 after she realized she had ben scammed out of $2,800 in what she thought was a legitimate job offer.
The woman had posted her resume on the website Simply Hired and was contacted by a man who claimed to work with Intuit and set up an interview. After the interview and discussion of benefits, the woman was offered a remote position as a customer service agent.
The man said she would receive a $2,800 check in the mail. After she received the check, the woman was instructed to deposit it, withdraw the same amount in cash, and buy Amazon and Steam gift cards before sending the remaining amount to an address in Texas. The woman was told to send photos of the gift cards as well.
Soon after she complied with the request, the woman was told she would receive another $3,800 check. At that point, she became suspicious and realized it was a scam.
