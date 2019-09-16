JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman called police Sept. 8 after she found nearly $20,000 worth of fraudulent purchases and cash advances on her credit card.
The woman first noticed the charges when she attempted to use her card, and it was declined.
The first fraudulent charge was a $2,500 withdrawal on Aug. 22 from a bank. Numerous transactions, worth $18,000 total, were made at Sam’s Club, Home Depot and Wells Fargo. The last fraudulent purchase was made on Aug. 31.
The woman said she never lost or misplaced her credit card. She cancelled the card and alerted her bank and credit bureaus before calling police.
