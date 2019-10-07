JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Sept. 23 to report someone fraudulently withdrew $4,000 from her bank account.
She said that earlier in September, someone had tried to transfer $12,000 from her account, but the transfer was declined. A day later, someone used the woman’s personal information to successfully transfer $4,000 from the account.
The woman told police she had been the victim of identity theft in 2017, when someone had duplicated her license to withdraw $10,000 from her bank accounts.
