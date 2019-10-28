JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 15 incident in which a woman lost $1,000 to a scammer posing as an officer with the Social Security Administration.
A person called the woman that afternoon and said they had a warrant for her arrest. They said she would be arrested if she did not follow instructions.
The scammer knew the woman’s Social Security number and her bank account numbers.
The woman did as instructed and bought two $500 Game Stop gift cards and read off the numbers.
After completing the transaction, the woman kept receiving calls from the scammer asking for more gift cards. She called police instead.
