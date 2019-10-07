JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman met with police Sept. 26 after she said she lost $1,000 to an online scam.
Three days earlier, the woman said she had found a listing for a puppy she wanted and contacted the seller by email and text message.
The seller asked for two money transfers, which the woman completed that day.
On Sept. 25, the seller demanded more money, and at this point, the woman became suspicious. The woman asked for her money back, but the seller refused.
