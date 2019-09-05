JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 19 attempted phone scam in which at least one man impersonated a federal agent and an Alpharetta police officer.
A woman reported she received three voicemails that day urging her to call back about her compromised Social Security information.
The woman called and was directed to a man named Daniel who claimed to be a federal agent. He said her Social Security number had been used in a money-laundering scheme and added that she must provide her personal information and bank account information or face arrest. The woman complied.
During the call, the man also asked for the Alpharetta Police Department’s phone number so he could take care of the arrest warrant. The man then allegedly “called” the department while the woman was still on the line and connected her with someone claiming to be a police officer. The second person sounded similar to the first, the woman said.
At that point, the woman became suspicious and called police herself. She was advised to freeze her credit and contact her bank to place a fraud alert.
