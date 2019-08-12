JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police after she paid someone $100 for a ticket she never received.
The victim found a Craigslist post offering Shawn Mendez tickets. The victim contacted the seller and sent $100 through the app Send Owl. She never received the tickets as promised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.