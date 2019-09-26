JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Sept. 12 after she found thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges on her credit card account.
The woman said she first noticed the fraud when she received a text from her bank about a pending $900 charge to Walmart that the woman had not made.
When the woman checked her account, she noticed several fraudulent charges, including $4,000 for car services and $30 for a pizza.
The woman closed the credit card account before calling police.
