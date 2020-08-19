JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — With a little over a month before the start of its new fiscal year, Johns Creek officials continue to hammer away at a budget to get the city through an uncertain 2021.
The current proposal calls for $59 million in spending, a decline of 6 percent from the 2020 budget. Revenues, such as taxes and fees, are expected to fall 2 percent from last year.
Council members are still debating how much residents will pay in property taxes.
The mayor’s 2021 budget anticipates a property tax rate of 3.986 mills. That’s up more than 13 percent from last year. The city had spent the two prior years lowering the rate.
Under the proposed rate, residents would pay about $4 for every $1,000 of their property’s taxable value.
Property taxes account for about 30 percent of the city’s total revenues and have been bringing in about $18 million annually.
The actual mill levy was scheduled to be set at a special meeting at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at City Hall.
At a regular City Council meeting Aug. 10, Councilwoman Stephanie Endres proposed a series of budget cuts that would reduce spending by $3.3 million. She said city officials are fooling themselves presuming the economy will stabilize and revenues will keep rolling in.
“I think we’re making a big mistake looking at the economy because the second wave of job losses are hitting now,” she said. “We’re going to start realizing what the impact may or may not be to the commercial property sector for people who may not be going back. I think we’re making a big mistake assuming that our revenues — our cash receipts in — are going to be flat.”
Endres targeted $1.6 million in cuts to the general fund, including $258,000 set aside for employee cost-of-living adjustments. She proposed another $2 million in cuts from the city’s capital accrual accounts for paving, land acquisition and other funds.
Endres implored the City Council to make tough choices now, then restoring some of the funding in six months if the economy stabilizes.
Other council members were less aggressive. Three mentioned trying to find a funding path to complete a long-promised roundabout at Brumbelow Road and Tuckerbrook Lane, estimated at around $1 million. Most expressed interest in cutting funding in certain areas to bolster sidewalk and trail construction.
Councilman John Bradberry said sidewalks and trails have become one of the city’s top amenities during the COVID pandemic.
“For a city our size, for us to be talking about adding 1,600 feet of sidewalk along Rivermont Parkway – that’s what our improvement to quality of life to residents is going to be in capital improvements?” he said. “I just don’t think that’s acceptable.”
Mayor Mike Bodker, who spent the meeting tallying up all the revisions and possible subtractions, said it may take until the first meeting of September before a final spending plan could be worked out.
The next public hearing on the budget is set for Aug. 24.
