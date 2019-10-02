JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Sept. 17 after they were alerted that she had a warrant out for her arrest.
Officers pulled a car over that evening on State Bridge Road because of expired registration.
While talking to the driver, police were alerted about a warrant from Duluth for probation violation.
The woman, 44-year-old Aaliyah Butler of Stone Mountain, was arrested without incident.
