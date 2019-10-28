JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a man Oct. 17 after he was recognized as a wanted man during a traffic stop.
Police had been patrolling on State Bridge Road late that evening, when an officer saw a car pass by with expired registration.
Police pulled the driver over. While talking to the driver, police were notified that the man was wanted in Texas for felony fraud impersonation.
Officers confirmed the warrant. They arrested the man, identified as 40-year-old Corey Simon of Irving, Texas, on warrant.
