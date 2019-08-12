JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man contacted Johns Creek Police Aug. 1 after he discovered his wallet had been stolen from his Toyota Prius parked in the driveway of his Glenhurst Pass home.
The victim said he left the car around 9 p.m. the prior night and discovered it had been rummaged through around 5 a.m. He was not sure whether it had been locked overnight.
His son’s car, also parked in the driveway, appeared disturbed but nothing was missing.
