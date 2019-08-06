JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man reported that thieves broke into two cars parked in front of his Forest Run Trace home between 9 p.m. July 21 and 7 a.m. July 22.
From a gray 2015 Ford Explorer, the thieves took a $150 Nintendo DS, several games, two back packs, and a bottle of Adderall. Police identified a fingerprint on the car.
Nothing was reported stolen from the other vehicle.
