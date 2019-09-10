JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 27 incident in which a woman’s car tag was switched while she was at work at Emory of Johns Creek Hospital.
The woman left work that evening and noticed that the Georgia tag on her car was different. Police confirmed that the new tag was not registered to her car.
Police added that the new tag, and the car associated with it, were reported as stolen out of Gwinnett County a few days earlier.
The woman said she had stayed in the Gwinnett County area the previous night.
Nothing inside the car was stolen.
