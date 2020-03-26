Here's where you can get food in Johns Creek. We will update this list as the situation develops but please make sure to contact the restaurant for its latest information. 

Sugo

1035 Medlock Bridge Road

770-817-8000

Dine-In starting at 4pm, Take-out starting at 12:30pm, Curbside Pick-up & Delivery thru UberEats, Delivery within 5 miles & orders over $25

Pampas Steakhouse

10970 State Bridge Road

678-339-0029

Dine in Limited Space, Take Out & Curbside Pickup

7 Tequilas Mexican Restaurant

10945 State Bridge Road, Unit 101

770-558-1156

Dine In, Take Out, Curbside Pickup, Delivery within 5 miles & orders over $20, Delivery with DoorDash

Great Sichaun

10475 Medlock Bridge Road

770-417-8862

Dine-In, Take Out and Delivery thru DoorDash & UberEats

Maverick’s Cantina

11030 Medlock Bridge Road

470-395-6140

Dine-in, Curbside Pickup, Delivery thru UberEats, DoorDash & Gloria Foods via their website maverickscantina.com

Bai Tong Thai Restaurant

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road

770-687-2236

Takeout, Delivery thru DoorDash, UberEats & GrubHub

RoseMia Ristorante Italiano

11730 Jones Bridge Road Ste A

770-772-6456

Drive thru Window, Takeout, Curbside Pickup & Deliveries over $100.00

Noosh Kitchen

11880 Douglas Road # 200

770-609-8133

Take-Out, Curbside Pickup, Delivery and Delivery thru UberEats, DoorDash & GrubHub

ARI Korean BBQ & The Cakeshop

9700 Medlock Bridge Road # 122

770-802-8800

Dine-In, Take-out, Curbside Pickup, Delivery thru DoorDash & UberEats

Pearl Lian Restaurant & Bar

11600 Medlock Bridge Road

678-205-1326

Dine-In, Take-out, Delivery within miles with Orders over $25, Online Ordering & Delivery with UberEats, DoorDash & GrubHub

Village Burger

3005 Old Alabama Road # 220

770-676-9942

Take-out & Delivery thru DoorDash & UberEats

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.