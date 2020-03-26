Here's where you can get food in Johns Creek. We will update this list as the situation develops but please make sure to contact the restaurant for its latest information.
Sugo
1035 Medlock Bridge Road
770-817-8000
Dine-In starting at 4pm, Take-out starting at 12:30pm, Curbside Pick-up & Delivery thru UberEats, Delivery within 5 miles & orders over $25
Pampas Steakhouse
10970 State Bridge Road
678-339-0029
Dine in Limited Space, Take Out & Curbside Pickup
7 Tequilas Mexican Restaurant
10945 State Bridge Road, Unit 101
770-558-1156
Dine In, Take Out, Curbside Pickup, Delivery within 5 miles & orders over $20, Delivery with DoorDash
Great Sichaun
10475 Medlock Bridge Road
770-417-8862
Dine-In, Take Out and Delivery thru DoorDash & UberEats
Maverick’s Cantina
11030 Medlock Bridge Road
470-395-6140
Dine-in, Curbside Pickup, Delivery thru UberEats, DoorDash & Gloria Foods via their website maverickscantina.com
Bai Tong Thai Restaurant
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road
770-687-2236
Takeout, Delivery thru DoorDash, UberEats & GrubHub
RoseMia Ristorante Italiano
11730 Jones Bridge Road Ste A
770-772-6456
Drive thru Window, Takeout, Curbside Pickup & Deliveries over $100.00
Noosh Kitchen
11880 Douglas Road # 200
770-609-8133
Take-Out, Curbside Pickup, Delivery and Delivery thru UberEats, DoorDash & GrubHub
ARI Korean BBQ & The Cakeshop
9700 Medlock Bridge Road # 122
770-802-8800
Dine-In, Take-out, Curbside Pickup, Delivery thru DoorDash & UberEats
Pearl Lian Restaurant & Bar
11600 Medlock Bridge Road
678-205-1326
Dine-In, Take-out, Delivery within miles with Orders over $25, Online Ordering & Delivery with UberEats, DoorDash & GrubHub
Village Burger
3005 Old Alabama Road # 220
770-676-9942
Take-out & Delivery thru DoorDash & UberEats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.