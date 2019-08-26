JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested two teenagers, both 18, for robbery by force, aggravated assault and battery.
A witness reported the incident to police Aug. 17 while she watched from her apartment deck on Medlock Bridge Road. She said she saw the two attack another teenager and steal his phone. The victim walked off toward Abbots Bridge Road.
Police found the two suspects at a nearby Subway. One of the suspects said they wanted to buy marijuana off of the victim, but the victim tried to sell them low-grade product. The suspect said that a fight ensued until they heard the witness yell out that she was calling police, and all three teenagers fled.
Later that night, the victim’s mother contacted police saying that her son had been robbed.
The victim said one of the suspects contacted him on Snapchat to meet up and buy marijuana. When he met up with them, one of the suspects pointed in a direction and asked if the victim knew a person. When the victim turned, one of the suspects allegedly sucker punched him.
The victim said the suspects continued to attack him, and when they left, he couldn’t find his phone.
The two suspects, both from McDonough, were arrested without incident.
