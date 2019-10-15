JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Oct. 6 after his new truck had been stolen from his driveway on Oxford Mill Circle. The man said he had parked his car the previous evening, but it was gone that morning.
The owner provided video footage showing someone taking his truck at 2 a.m.
The owner was able to track the vehicle to an address in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police responded to the area and recovered the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.