JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Often when Johns Creek residents speak out in the City Council chambers, it’s in opposition to something — a townhome development or road widening, for example.
But at an Aug. 15 Town Hall meeting, several residents turned out to talk about projects they supported, and to ask the council why initiatives like a city center, congestion relief and stormwater infrastructure repairs are moving slowly.
One resident asked for an update on plans to develop a city center district, akin to Downtown Alpharetta or Canton Street in Roswell. She said it was “depressing” to see Johns Creek so far behind its neighbors.
The Comprehensive Plan that was approved last year includes a rough idea of developing a town center in Technology Park, near the new City Hall and a yet-to-be-developed Linear Park.
The next steps council could take would be to develop a Town Center Master Plan, which would yield a cleared vision for the area than that in the Comprehensive Plan.
However, this spring when the council was asked to rank its priorities for the Community Development department, the Town Center Master Plan ranked eighth, and it was tied with two other projects for having the most disagreement amongst council members for how high a priority it should be.
“Every developer that I’ve talked to that might be interested in coming in and supporting that effort has told me, without exception, that there needs to be a residential component to make it successful,” Councilman Steve Broadbent said. “One of the issues this town has is that anytime you talk about any kind of residential component that’s not single-family housing, the phrase high-density housing comes up, and that phrase has become a four-letter word in Johns Creek.”
The next town center milestone residents may see is moving forward with plans for Linear Park, which council members indicated could come before them in the next few meetings. Another project in the research and planning stage that could be associated with the town center is the cultural arts center.
Another resident at the Town Hall asked for an update on Tier 1 TSPLOST projects, projects that the city approved with a 2016 sales tax referendum. He asked why the council seems to be dragging its feet and deviating from what the residents voted for on some projects.
In 2016, Johns Creek voters narrowly voted in favor of the transportation sales tax 50.02 percent to 49.98, or by about a dozen votes. County wide the referendum passed 52.7 percent to 47.3.
“In Johns Creek, I think the reason why things have moved so slowly is because we have constantly felt like we should have some so discretion and yet we are told that we don’t,” John Bradberry said.
Since the referendum, the council has been locked in a debate over to what extent it must adhere to plans that were presented to the public when the referendum was held. The city attorney and a courtesy review by the state Attorney General’s Office have said the city must adhere to the preliminary designs.
“I wasn’t in favor of the projects initially … but I did hear the mandate that was voted and so I’m trying to move forward with that,” Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski said. “If it means a little compromise to get to the end, I’m trying to do that.”
Another resident brought up the issue of stormwater. Unlike the Town Center Master Plan, stormwater infrastructure maintenance was named a top priority of the council, and they have put additional funds toward expediting the stormwater system assessment.
However, the city has said it will wait to put forward a comprehensive maintenance and repair plan or talk about funding until it has more data from the system assessment.
Some other topics discussed at the meeting included the search for a city manager, the then upcoming millage rate decision, school safety and November’s election.
