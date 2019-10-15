JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Voters will decide who will fill three Johns Creek City Council seats Nov. 5.
In Johns Creek, all City Council members represent the city at-large, and terms are four years. Voters can check their registration and locate their polling place at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Three candidates will be running for Post 2, which will be vacated by Councilman Jay Lin at the end of the year.
Here is a closer look at those candidates.
Royce Reinecke
Royce Reineckewas born in Minneapolis and grew up in Puerto Rico. He studied engineering and construction management at the University of Michigan and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
His career in project management took him to California, Arkansas, Iowa, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C., but he has called the Johns Creek area his home base since 1979. With two daughters, Reinecke and his wife Nancy were involved in the PTA and in academic bowl coaching.
As an engineer and project manager, Reinecke helped to grow an engineering firm from four to more than 450 employees, providing engineering, operations, maintenance and management services to electric power utilities that owned commercial nuclear power stations.
He later worked as a consultant for large engineering organizations and served as a senior legislative aide on national energy policy to Rep. George Radanovich on the U.S House Energy and Commerce Committee.
“For the past 10 years, I have attended Johns Creek City Council meetings and offered my expertise and insights, which has led to a number of positive actions by council,” Reinecke said.
Reinecke was active in the community input stage of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Parks Plan, numerous zoning cases and tax and budget matters. He also served for three years on the Board of Zoning Appeals, which makes final decisions on zoning and stream buffer variances.
“As a result, I have the deepest understanding of city issues of all the candidates for Post 2,” Reinecke said. “By serving on council, I will be able to contribute more directly to make Johns Creek even better by ensuring that our large backlog of TSPLOST, parks, stormwater and other projects are completed on time, on budget and meet community expectations.”
Dilip Tunki
A Johns Creek area resident for 19 years, Dilip Tunki says he is running because he cares deeply about the community and would like to contribute to the progress of our city.
His focus is on sustaining and enhancing quality of life factors for people living and working in Johns Creek, creating economic development and working in the direction of driving the City of Johns Creek toward becoming an energy-efficient city.
His expertise in corporate leadership, governance, project management, operations, finance, engineering and community-based leadership will ensure that key decisions will be made for our city to encompass the growth and long-term plan for the entire community.
He gained insight into the City of Johns Creek through Leadership Johns Creek, the Citizens Fire Academy and Citizens Police Academy. For the past three years he has been on the School Governance Council for Chattahoochee High School, and he was also a member of City of Johns Creek Construction Board of Appeals.
Dilip Tunki is a proud resident of Johns Creek, lives with his wife Padma and daughter Sindhu.
Brian Weaver
Brian Weaver is recently retired from the Johns Creek Police Department after a long career of dedicated service in law enforcement.
Born and raised in Athens, Ga., Weaver graduated from the University of Georgia and went on to receive his masters from Columbus State College in public administration. He began his law enforcement career with the Fulton County Police Department and moved up the ranks from police officer to captain with many leadership roles including in the Uniform Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division.
He retired from the Fulton County Police Department in January 2008 to become a member of the inaugural police squad with the Johns Creek Police Department as commander of the Criminal Investigation Division. He was promoted to major in 2010 and served as commander of Support Services and Uniform Patrol Division until his retirement in April 2019.
Serving the community is in Brian’s DNA. He has spent his entire career dedicated to protecting the citizens of Georgia and wants to bring his knowledge, integrity and professionalism to the Johns Creek City Council.
“Following in the footsteps of Jay Lin will certainly be challenging, but I’m prepared and believe I have what it takes to work with the other members of council to genuinely represent each citizen of Johns Creek.” Weaver said. “Running for public office is new to me, but I intend to work hard to earn every vote I receive on Nov. 5.”
Brian Weaver lives in Johns Creek with his wife Patricia. They have two sons, Brian Jr. and Antoine and three granddaughters, Simone, Luna and Olivia.
Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series on the 2019 City Council election. Brief biographies candidates for Posts 4 have previously run, and Post 6 candidates will be featured in future editions. If you have questions you’d like the candidate to answer, email your suggestions to carson@appenmediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.