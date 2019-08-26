JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 16 house burglary at Highgate Manor Court.
A daughter said that her mother left that evening at 7 p.m., and the daughter arrived close to 10 p.m.
When she entered the house, the daughter saw that the rear porch door’s glass had been shattered. She called police and walked through the house with police and her family. They noted several items missing.
The missing items include $10,000 worth of jewelry.
