JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 20 incident in which a house on Glenhurst Pass was burglarized while the family was out.
The family said they had left the residence at 6 p.m. that evening, and about four hours later, police received an alert from the home’s security alarm. Police met with the family to walk through the house. The rear glass door had been shattered, and at least $10,000 worth of jewelry was missing.
