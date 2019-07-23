JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 9 incident in which there was a break in to a red Toyota Corolla parked at Ganesh Temple on State Bridge Road.
The victim said he parked the car around 7 p.m. and returned around 9:30 p.m. and found the driver’s side window had been smashed and the contents of his laptop bag – a $900 HP laptop, an $80 laptop mouse, a $100 external hard drive, a $100 Swiss Gear bag, a flash drive and several sensitive work and personal documents – were missing.
