JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an incident in which a Johns Creek woman’s purse was stolen and bank cards used for purchases.
The victim told police around 7 p.m. July 3 she received notifications alerting her to suspicious activity on her bank cards, shopping at various stores at Lenox Mall and Northpoint Mall.
The victim was not certain whether she left the purse unlocked in her car in the driveway of her Oxfordshire Court home, or at North Fulton hospital.
