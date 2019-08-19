JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of property from a locksmith company on Meadow Crest Lane.
The owner said he parked and locked the company van Aug. 4. When he drove the van to Newnan the next morning for a job, the owner noticed that several tools were missing.
The tools, worth $4,600 total, include a laser key cutter, auto key programmer and air jacks.
Police said the van was undamaged.
