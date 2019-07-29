JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 15 incident in which a $117 Morgan Dollar Ring was stolen from the mail.
The victim said when he received the package, it had apparently been cut open, the item removed and the package re-secured with tape.
