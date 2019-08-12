JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman contacted Police Aug. 1 around 10:15 p.m. after someone shattered the rear window of her Kia Sorento.
The car was parked at Stoney River on State Bridge Road. The victim said she parked the car around 7 p.m. She locked the car and put her company laptop behind the passenger seat.
When she returned to the car, the Dell laptop and a set of AirPods were missing.
