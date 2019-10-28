JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Kennesaw man called police Oct. 16 after he saw that his car had been burglarized.
The man had visited a restaurant at the Old Alabama Square Shopping Center that evening. After about 40 minutes, the man returned to his car and saw that the back, driver side window had been shattered.
A $125 briefcase was taken from the car.
