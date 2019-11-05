JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Oct. 22 after he received a threatening text from an unknown number.
The man received the text Sept. 30 from a number that appeared to be from Kansas.
The text included the man’s current address along with a note that the sender was researching the man’s family. The sender demanded $1,500 or the man’s family would be killed.
A photo of two decapitated people accompanied the text.
The man said he had no idea who could have sent the threat.
