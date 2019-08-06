JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 27 incident in which the windows of Cosmo Med Salon and Spa and Shaboo Jewelers on Jones Bridge Road were smashed by an unidentified suspect.
Around 1 a.m., a blue or grey SUV pulled into the parking lot of the businesses. Based on security footage, an individual wearing a blue long-sleeved jacket, red or orange baseball cap, blue pants and black tennis shoes, holding a crowbar and a large round outdoor plastic trash can, smashed a portion of the front glass window of both businesses.
The suspect did not enter the jewelers but entered the salon briefly. Nothing appeared missing from either business at the time of the initial report.
The suspect left one tennis shoe and his hat in front of the jewelry store.
