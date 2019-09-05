JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Gwinnett Tech student called police Aug. 23 after she realized she had been scammed out of $1,600.
On July 5, the woman received an email to her student account advertising the possibility to become a mystery shopper. The woman completed the form and was contacted by someone named George.
On Aug. 21, the woman received a $2,000 check she was instructed to deposit it into her account and then withdraw $1,600 to buy four gift cards. The woman followed the directions and read off the gift card numbers to George.
Soon after, the woman received an alert that her bank account had a negative balance because the check had bounced. She realized she had been scammed and contacted police.
