JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Applications are now open for the Student Leadership Johns Creek class of 2022.
The deadline to apply is January 31, 2020. Applications are available at studentleadershipjohnscreek.com or through the school sponsors at each of the four Johns Creek schools.
This is a two-year program that involves student leaders from Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and Northview high schools.
Participants in the first year learn leadership skills at the various program dates they attend and are required to perform a community service project as a school team. Some of the projects past students have completed include rebranding the Johns Creek Police Department’s Billy Badge program and a book drive for Girls, Inc.
Students in the second-year work more independently. They are charged with two multi-media projects.
One is to build an on-line personal portfolio including resume, personal mission and vision, and a LinkedIn profile. Student Leadership Johns Creek graduates report that this project has helped them with college scholarship applications as well as finding internships in college.
The second project is to shadow a business professional in a field they are considering pursuing. These presentations are due in March prior to the graduation ceremony at Johns Creek High School in April.
In addition, nine of the student leaders represent Student Leadership Johns Creek in the Secretary of State Ambassadors Program. In 2018 and 2019, the group competed with nearly 200 other schools and organizations statewide and won the entire competition both years. This year the Secretary of State Ambassadors hosted a debate between the 10 City Council candidates at Northview High School.
Graduates from the program will receive prestigious graduation cords they can wear during their high school graduation ceremony.
For more information about Student Leadership Johns Creek, contact Irene Sanders at sanders@leadershipjohnscreek.com.
