JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man contacted Johns Creek police July 14 after his silver 2014 Mercedes Benz GL350 was stolen from the driveway of his Grove Point Road home.
The man showed police footage from his Ring security camera of a gray 2016 Lexus pulling up to his home around 4:45 a.m. that morning. The car was identified by police as the same vehicle reported stolen out of Smyrna, Ga., on July 13.
On the footage, two individuals exited the car, try the door of another car in the driveway that was locked, enter the Mercedes and drive off. The victim also showed the police footage of the suspects pulling into the entrance of his subdivision around 4:30 a.m.
Using a Mercedes tracking program, the stolen car was located near the intersection of Christina Street NW and West Lake Avenue NW in Atlanta. Atlanta Police responded to the area and recovered the car.
Arrangements were made for the victim to pick up the vehicle after investigators finished processing it.
